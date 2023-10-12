Work Advice: When an interviewer grills you on your personality

I was interviewing for a promotion. I thought the interview was going well until one interviewer asked, “How would your best friend describe you?”

I was flummoxed. I don’t have a “best friend.” I thought of one person who is my closest friend, but they probably would not call me their “best” friend. I then wondered how that person would describe me. This was all in about five seconds.

Your interviewer’s question sounds to me like a cover version of the classic hit, “What would you say are your best qualities?” It’s encouraging you to hype yourself the way someone who loves and admires you would do, without fear of seeming boastful.The “best friend” can be a purely hypothetical figure; no one’s going to demand a reference. headtopics.com

For example, thinking literally, my first impulse would be to reply that my best friends would say I’m hilarious for reasons that are inappropriate in a professional setting. But knowing what most employers value and want to hear, I would ideally settle on something equally true, but safer: that I’m loyal, reliable, a good problem-solver.

Incidentally, if this sort of communication stumble happens to you often, at work or in your personal life, it might be worth examining in greater detail with a counselor or career coach. Interview questions like the one you encountered are common, so you might as well come up with a strategy for responding to them. headtopics.com

I lead a team of knowledge workers, and our function has us communicating live on a consistent basis. I have a direct report with a mild but noticeable stutter. What’s the best way to support them in the workplace?requiring accommodation. Fortunately, you don’t sound like the kind of manager who needs the threat of an ADA lawsuit to be a decent human being.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Alderpersons, activists call on Chicago officials to give work permits to undocumented immigrantsSeveral alderpeople are calling on Chicago officials to give all immigrants work permits and work centers.

Female Founder And VC Share Insider Advice For Navigating Startup SuccessI am president of Ventureneer, which specializes in defining and eliminating problems that hold underrepresented entrepreneurs back, especially minorities and women. Our work provides clients with branded research, training and content opportunities that generate thought-leadership, visibility, sales, and brand loyalty. I am a WE NYC and digitalundivided mentor as well as an advisory board member of Million Dollar Women, Women Startup Lab, and Aleri Research..

Google Nest | News, Guides, and Buying Advice | Digital TrendsGoogle Nest, formerly Google Home, is the blanket brand for all things in the connected home and digital assistant space from Google. After buying Nest and incorporating it into its existing offerings, Google now has a comprehensive set of products across all aspects of home automation and security.

Peso Pluma Reveals the Advice Travis Scott Gave Him (Exclusive)The Mexican star also shares how he stays grounded and an update on his A$AP Rocky collab

Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul gives Travis Kelce the perfect advice amid Taylor Swift romanceSports agent Rich Paul—who is currently dating music powerhouse Adele—had the perfect response when asked what advice he'd give to Travis Kelce amid the…

Why Selena Gomez Turns to 10-Year-Old Sister Gracie for Advice Despite Their Age GapSelena Gomez recently shared her favorite way to spend a mental health day—and it involves her sister Gracie. The singer discussed why she loves to turn to the 10-year-old for advice.