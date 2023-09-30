Wooten, Harper propel Mercer to 38-3 romp over VMI

Al Wooten II scored on a 76-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, Devron Harper returned the first punt of the second half 73 yards for a score and Mercer cruised to a 38-3 victory over VMI. Wooten finished with 164 yards and two scores on just 12 carries, adding a 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Mercer (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference).

Mercer’s defense forced two turnovers in the second quarter and the Bears turned them into touchdowns for a 21-0 lead. Lance Wise intercepted a Collin Ironside pass, leading to Tyrell Coard’s 8-yard touchdown run seven plays later. On VMI’s ensuing possession, Richie Coffey forced and recovered a fumble by receiver Isaiah Lemmond at the Keydets’ 36-yard line and three plays later Peevy connected with Harper for a 33-yard touchdown with 2:38 left in the period.

