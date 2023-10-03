Woody Johnson’s Taylor Swift photo didn’t sit well with some Jets fans

Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker, thrusting Congress into chaosTravis Kelce owes one podcast ‘big time’ for Taylor Swift love storyJets owner Woody Johnson gave Taylor Swift a welcome to New York on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, though it wasn’t sitting well with some of the fans of the team he owns.
The 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night to watch Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs defeat the New York Jets 23-20.
But Johnson and his son Jack appeared to take a trip to pose for photos with the pop icon during
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Johnson shared a photo of himself alongside Jack and Swift inside a suite at the Jets’ home.The post from Johnson wasn’t received too well by Jets fans, who have been livid since the fourth quarter Sunday night over a defensive holding call on Sauce GardnerThe questionable call has led a faction of the fanbase to delve into conspiracy theory territory that the NFL had wanted to influence the game in the Chiefs’ favor due to Swift’s presence.It was later deleted.
“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,”. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”Jets fans were calling on Johnson to do the same with the photo he posted with Swift, with others begging him to read the room after Sunday’s heartbreaking loss. “If you’re not the most tone-deaf owner in football, I don’t know who is. You just don’t get it. Sell the team,”
Others seemed to have a more lighthearted response to the picture and the Swift-related NFL conspiracies.
“I see what you’re doing. Good play if the NFL thinks you’re a Swifty then the refs will chill with the flags. Smart man,”The Jets dropped Sunday’s game to the Chiefs despite one of the best efforts by quarterback Zach Wilson in his time with the franchise.
