Woodrow Wilson Senior Shares Confidence Journey in New Book

When you meet Delila Vasquez, it's hard to believe she wasn't always confident. The Woodrow Wilson High School senior exudes confidence, which she said came as she got older and found her voice.

"Because that's how I am and what I look like," Vasquez explained."I had to accept it and grow up and be confident, and to love yourself."Vasquez wrote a book titled 'In CHARGE of My Life' to help encourage other students like her. Vasquez was born with a rare genetic disorder called"I was born blind. Like this eye, I cannot see," Vasquez said, pointing to her right eye.

"It's really amazing to watch her spirit, her influence on other students," Dallas ISD teacher for the DeafBlind Crystal Sapier said. Sapier said when Vasquez was in 4th grade, she told her she wanted to write a book. Sapeir ended up transcribing the book her former student wrote."I'm extremely proud of her," Sapier said."She can do anything that she wants to do. She puts her mind on something and makes it happen."

