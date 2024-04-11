Woodford Reserve Ruled to Have Undermined Unionization Efforts at Kentucky Distillery

Woodford Reserve , a prominent bourbon producer in Kentucky , has been ruled to have undermined unionization efforts at its distillery. The company offered pay raises, relaxed vacation policies, and distributed bottles of whiskey to workers before a unionization vote. The judge determined that these actions were timed to influence the outcome of the vote.

Although the 2022 unionization effort failed, the judge set aside the election results and ordered Woodford Reserve and its parent company to recognize and bargain with a local Teamsters union

