WOO Network to sever ties with Three Arrows Capital after share buyback

WOO Network said it had agreed to repurchase all the tokens and equity previously held by collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.Crypto exchange WOO Network is set to sever all remaining ties with bankrupt Three Arrows Capital, after reaching a settlement to buy back shares and tokens previously acquired by the crypto hedge fund.

"We are pleased to clear the uncertainty related to 3AC from the WOO ecosystem. We proactively collaborated with the liquidators to secure a fair deal to repurchase our shares and both vested and vesting tokens from 3AC’s estate,” said WOO co-founder Jack Tan.

As part of the deal, WOO also agreed to cancel 3AC’s shares and increase the ownership of all other shareholders in proportion to the canceled shares. Additionally, WOO claimed that the 20 million tokens it repurchased would be sent to a burn address, removing them from the circulating supply forever. headtopics.com

“The past 18 months have seen a concentration of bad news hit our industry from large-scale failures to more overzealous regulators. A thorough cleansing of the system has taken place and we are looking forward to rebuilding with our partners and team,” Tan added.3AC was the largest investor in WOO’s 2021 fundraising round, purchasing 25 million WOO tokens and equity in the crypto exchange.

. Zhu will spend the next four months in a Singaporean prison for failing to comply with a local court order. 3AC liquidators Teneo told Cointelegraph that while Zhu is serving time in prison, “liquidators will seek to engage with him on matters relating to 3AC, focusing on the recovery of assets that are either the property of 3AC or that have been acquired using 3AC’s funds. headtopics.com

