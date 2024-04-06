Women with ADHD at Increased Risk for Depression with Oral Birth Control Use

Our study found that women with ADHD are at increased risk for developing depression following oral birth control use, and the reason why might surprise you. We came to these findings after comparing Swedish national register data of roughly 30,000 girls and young women with ADHD to more than 760,000 neurotypical peers in a control group.

Women with ADHD who used combined oral hormonal contraceptives (HC) or progestogen-only pills had more than five times the risk for depression compared to their neurotypical peers. Women with and without ADHD who used non-oral preparations, such as the implant or hormonal IUD, had similar risk for developing depression, meaning that having ADHD did not change the association between the non-oral HC and the risk for depression

