The novelist Kim Sherwood was sitting in the passenger seat of an Alpine A110 S, wending through Edinburgh, Scotland, when the driver asked her what she was taking notes for. Panicked, she spluttered an answer: She was writing a book about cars. “But — you can’t drive,” he said, confused.

For some, it’s a dream gig: Sherwood — a Bond fan since childhood, even before she learned that the actor George Baker, her grandfather, had appeared in some of the movies — joked that she’d been training for it her whole life.

Alexander Greene, who directs the Chandler estate, called authorizing new Marlowe books a “pretty straightforward proposition” for the trustees. (The same isn’t true, he added, of his cousins, who run the Graham Greene estate and have “no interest” in such projects.)In a few years, Chandler’s works will go out of copyright in most of the world. headtopics.com

For Karin Smirnoff, commissioned to write three books in Stieg Larsson’s blockbuster Millennium series, a key question was how to make Lisbeth Salander, the eponymous girl with the dragon tattoo“I was thinking, how do you make somebody more responsible? How do you make someone grow?” Smirnoff said, of writing “The Girl in the Eagle’s Talons.

Smirnoff asked herself, “What would Stieg Larsson have done? What questions have moved him? How would he have continued it himself?” she said. “I think that today some of his issues would have been climate change, for example, and racism. headtopics.com

