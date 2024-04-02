Women’s Final Four Ticket Resale Prices Up 190% On Average From Last Year—Are More Expensive Than Men’s, Data Shows Trump Gag Orders: Here’s Everything The Ex-President Can’t Say In The Cases Against Him—As Hush Money Judge Expands Restrictions

Resale prices for tickets to the Women's Final Four have increased by an average of 190% compared to last year, making them more expensive than tickets to the Men's Final Four. Data shows that the demand for women's basketball has grown significantly, leading to higher ticket prices. Meanwhile, former President Trump is facing restrictions on what he can say in the cases against him.

The hush money judge has expanded the gag orders, preventing Trump from discussing certain topics related to the ongoing legal proceedings

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Forbes / 🏆 394. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge delays case against Colorado funeral home owners accused of 190 counts of corpse abuseA judge has granted a defense request to delay the criminal case of two Colorado funeral home operators accused of letting nearly 200 corpses decay in a decrepit building in some cases for years.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Judge delays case against Colorado funeral home owners accused of 190 counts of corpse abuseThe delay Thursday angered some families of the deceased who are eager to have the case resolved. Jon and Carie Hallford are accused of falsifying death certificates and sending fake ashes to griev…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Judge delays case against funeral home owners accused of 190 counts of corpse abuseA Colorado judge has granted a defense request to delay the criminal case of two Colorado funeral home operators accused of letting nearly 200 corpses decay in a decrepit building in some cases for years

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

These four sleepers could find their way to the women’s Final FourWhile most of the obvious choices to reach the women’s Final Four are on the top two seed lines, there are some lower seeds who are equipped to make it to Cleveland.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

NFL Week 11: Texans 21, Cardinals 16 — Four Winners, Four LosersWhen the Houston Texans lost to the winless Carolina Panthers in Week 8 on a last second field goal, they fell to 3-4 on the season, and the most optimistic view of that afternoon would have been to say 'Hey, it's bad loss, but maybe the Texans learned a few...

Source: HoustonPress - 🏆 314. / 61 Read more »

Four astronauts from four countries return to Earth after six months in orbitTynin Fries joined The Denver Post in 2018 as an intern. Then, she joined the team as a Digital Strategist and was promoted to Deputy Director of Audience in 2022. She is a proud ASU Cronkite alumna (godevs)! In between producing news and writing stories, Tynin is out exploring all that Colorado has to offer.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »