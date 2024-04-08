Women's College Basketball Championship Becomes Most Bet-On Female Sports Event

A history-making women’s college basketball season ended with multiple sportsbooks declaring Sunday’s national championship their most bet-on female sports event. Red Rock Las Vegas race and sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the game not only eclipsed handle records but also the number of betting tickets that were written on it. BetMGM vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said this game attracted double the money bet compared to the previous record.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate executive vice president of race and sports operations, said South Carolina’s 87-75 victory over Iowa to complete a perfect season nearly doubled the Hawkeyes’ Elite Eight victory over LSU in terms of money bet

