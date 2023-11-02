Women Negotiate Salary More Than Men But Still Earn Less, Research Says

Two decades ago, Linda Babcock and Sara Laschever outlined several studies demonstrating women’s reluctance to negotiate in their popular book. For example, survey results from master's degree students entering new jobs indicated that female students were likely to take the first pay offer. In contrast, male students were eight times more likely than their female counterparts to attempt negotiating a higher starting salary.
According to Babcock and Laschever’s calculations, the slight differences men would gain through negotiating could amplify throughout their careers and could ultimately account for a large portion of the gender pay gap., indicates that the situation has changed dramatically in the last two decades. According to the studies, women are now more likely than men to ask for higher compensation. But it’s not all good news for women.
Although women negotiated more than their male counterparts, the researchers found that women were still paid significantly less than men. “Therefore, the pay gap in this population disfavoring women cannot logically be due to women not asking,” the researchers conclude.
The researchers attribute the growth in women’s negotiation over the last two decades to a heightened awareness of the importance of bargaining. Books like former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg’sDespite this evidence, the perception that women are hesitant to negotiate remains prevalent—and this belief could be problematic for women.
According to the researchers, this belief makes it harder to close the pay gap. The notion that women shy away from negotiations not only oversimplifies the pay gap but also assigns undue blame on women. The impression that women could earn the same as men simply by negotiating more frequently lulls us into complacency with the status quo. As a result, we become less likely to seek out the true underlying causes of the pay gap.
