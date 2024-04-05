Women in Chicago Report Increase in Street Assaults

Several women in Chicago have reported being physically assaulted while walking down the street. One woman was attacked near State Street and Chicago Avenue on the Near North Side. Despite the busy intersection, no one witnessed the attack except for one woman who shared a warning on social media.

This trend is similar to the recent pattern of random attacks on women in New York City.

