Women in Austin Neighborhoods Fear for Safety as Man Stalks Them

Two women in Austin 's Hyde Park and Brentwood neighborhoods say a man is stalking them, following them to their homes and walking into their yards, with both saying they fear for their safety. KVUE News has decided to leave out the names and faces of the women we interviewed to protect their privacy. A Hyde Park woman says she has been dealing with a scary pattern for eight months: a man continuously coming to look in the windows of her home, specifically her bedroom window.

Another Brentwood woman who lives across from McCallum High School said she woke up early Monday morning to a Ring camera notification about a man entering her backyard. She decided to call the police

Austin Hyde Park Brentwood Stalking Safety Fear Privacy Windows Backyard Police

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KVUE / 🏆 244. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Austin will spend $87 million on property in Southeast Austin for affordable housingThe City of Austin is buying the former Tokyo Electron campus to build 1,100 units — some of which will be affordable — with access to future public transit.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Dasha Makes CMT Music Awards Debut With ‘Austin’ Performance'Austin' singer Dasha made her CMT Music Awards debut, performing her viral hit onstage in Austin.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Austin police not investigating death at Lake Austin as a homicideThe Austin Police Department on Monday afternoon said the discovery of a body at Austin Lake isn't being investigated as a homicide. Austin Police were called to conduct a welfare check at 500 Zone Lake Austin under the 360 Bridge shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Austin Fire Department seeing an uptick in vacant structure fires caused by the unhousedThe Austin Fire Department is seeing more vacant building fires and more unhoused people in Austin.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

GOP Is Using Imagery of White Women Victims to Stoke Anti-Immigrant FearThe death of Laken Riley, who Trump called “an American daughter,” is at the center of right-wing immigration rhetoric.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Conference highlights women leading Central Texas law enforcement agenciesFor the first time, women are leading three law enforcement agencies in Austin-Travis County.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »