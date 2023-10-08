Women 30+ Are Sharing Their Career Regrets

Women Over 30 Are Discussing Their Career Regrets, And I'm Honestly Taking Notes On All Of The Insight They're GivingWe spend our whole lives hearing,"What do you want to be when you grow up?" But very seldom do we hear about the regret that can go into spontaneously choosing a lifelong career.
"I'm a pediatrician. I love kids, I love building relationships with families, and I love learning. The science of medicine never gets boring — it's always changing, it's interesting, and there's tons of variety. But knowing what I know now, I wouldn't do it. Simply put, it's really fucking hard to be a doctor.
"I wish I had followed my heart and gone to school for something I actually love, instead of what would give me the potential for a lucrative career. I'm in a pretty well-paying job now, but I don't like going to work, and that sucks.
"My career is mostly regrets, lol. I regret going to law school. I regret doing corporate law. I regret even doing more public-interest-oriented law. The only thing I don't regret is eventually striking out on my own. I think if I had the chance to go back in time, I'd have done something in organizational psychology instead — probably some kind of strategic consulting.
"I regret staying home to raise kids. I need work to occupy my brain. I feel like I have gotten dumber because I stayed home." "My intuition is usually right; if there are red flags I see in the first few weeks, those are unlikely to significantly change. In the future, I will set a timeline and the types of changes I need to see by then if I'm going to choose to stay. If I don't see them, I'll have a plan for next steps to (hopefully) move on to another job.