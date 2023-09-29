Woman who set fire to Wyoming abortion clinic sentenced to 5 years

A judge handed down the minimum prison sentence of five years to a woman who set fire to what was to be Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic. She told a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent that she bought gas cans and aluminum pans the day before the fire, drove to Casper and carried the cans and pans to the clinic in a bag.

Her account matched security video and a witness account, according to a court filing.

She admitted using a rock to break glass in a door to enter and pouring gasoline into the pans in several rooms and on the floor before lighting it, according to the document. Investigators said they made little progress finding who started the fire until a reward was increased to $15,000 in March, leading several tipsters to identify Green.

The arson was one of hundreds against abortion clinics in the U.S. since the 1970s, said Julie Burkhart, Wellspring’s founder and president. Burkhart told the hearing that she had a daughter about Green’s age and felt sorry that she had derailed her life by burning the clinic. headtopics.com

“In a way, my heart breaks for the defendant. She made a terrible choice and committed a heinous crime,” Burkhart said.

The clinic, which opened in April, provides surgical and pill abortions, making it the first of its kind in Wymoing in at least a decade. Only one other clinic in the state — in Jackson, some 250 miles away — provides abortions, and only by pill.

Women in the largely rural state often go to nearby states, including Colorado, for abortion services.