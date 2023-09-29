Woman who said God told her to set series of fires in Spokane convicted for arson

53-year-old Vickie Smith now faces up to 41 months in prison after setting eight fires in early August. from jail in September, where she said that God had told her to set the fires.

“God told me where to put these, places, these fires I had no clue, I had no clue all this was gonna happen,” she said, going on to add that God had “reassured” her that nothing would happen.

Court documents had previously revealed police had crossed paths with her in Spokane the day after the fires on a trespassing call, where she asked officers if “she was going to be arrested for lighting fires.” The responding officers didn’t arrest her at the time, though, as they were unaware of the nascent arson investigation.

It was only after security footage from a Spokane bank that showed Smith spray-painting graffiti threatening to “Burn Spokane down” when police reached out to her over email. In her response, she admitted to lighting eight fires in the region, and told police that she had left Spokane and was in the Seattle area. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Maui and Spokane: 2 public warning systems and the need for preparednessThe tragic wind-whipped Maui wildfire last month took many lives. How does the public warning system here shape up in comparison?

Seattle's Spokane Street Swing Bridge to close for week-long repairsThe low bridge, built in 1991, connects West Seattle and Harbor Island with streets to SODO and Duwamish Valley neighborhoods.

Vickie Guerrero Almost Managed Another AEW StarVickie was floated as a manager for Lance Archer.

Pascua Yaqui woman sentenced to 20 years for running over another woman multiple timesYvette Naomi Garcia murdered another Pascua Yaqui woman in December of 2021 by intentionally running her over multiple times with a vehicle on Reservation land.

Senator Dianne Feinstein death: SF pays tribute to its 1st woman mayorAlong with being the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history, Sen. Dianne Feinstein was San Francisco's first woman mayor and first woman president of the city's Board of Supervisors.

'Gen V' series premiere recap: Welcome to God UIn the bloody — and shocking — 'Gen V' series premiere, fans of 'The Boys' are welcomed to the ultimate supe school: Godolkin University.