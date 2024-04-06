Woman Upset Over Neighbor's Backyard Baseball Field Construction

An Arizona woman is speaking out after her neighbor, former MLB -All Star J.J. Hardy, started construction on a baseball field in his backyard. The woman, Pam Lang, expressed her frustration and disappointment, stating that living next to a baseball field was beyond what she expected her neighbors to tolerate.

She has filed a complaint with Maricopa County, hoping that someone will listen to her concerns.

