Woman upset after receiving pregnancy scan reminder following miscarriage

A woman says receiving a phone call to remind her of an upcoming pregnancy scan days after having a miscarriage "rubbed salt in the wound" at an extremely difficult time. Emma Gooding said she was "heartbroken" after her miscarriage and found the "insensitive" call "difficult". "I'm not critical of the staff, I'm critical of the fact that there's careless administrative errors," said Emma.

Recalling the recent phone call, Emma said: "They said, 'hi, it's the gynae unit to remind you of your upcoming six-week scan'. "I said, 'I won't be coming to the six-week scan because I've had a miscarriage' and then the member of staff was very apologetic and compassionate. Emma, 36, from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, also felt uncomfortable for the staff member making the phone call. "It's not their fault that they're having to ring me for a scan reminder because the system hasn't flagged that I've had a miscarriage," she said. She shared what happened on X, formerly known as Twitter, and quickly realised many other women from across the UK had had similar experiences





