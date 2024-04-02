Woman Sues Texas Prosecutors for Unjust Indictment in Abortion Case

A woman in Texas is suing local prosecutors for more than $1 million in damages for deprivation of liberty, reputational harm, public humiliation, distress, pain, and suffering. Despite the fact that the woman's abortion was protected by Texas law, the Starr County District Attorney still pursued an unjust and unconstitutional indictment.

This case highlights the issue of pregnancy-related criminalization, which has affected nearly 1,400 people in the country from 2006 to June 2022.

