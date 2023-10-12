Woman stabs 3 people, including police officer, cab driver in Atlanta airport

as Damaris Milton, 44, waving the blade at approaching officers as travelers stood nearby within feet, only separated by glass.

Police were alerted around 4:45 p.m. to the armed woman who stood outside the security checkpoint near the airport’s south terminal, which features domestic flights.Milton’s alleged stabbing spree started when she attacked her taxi driver — upon her arrival to the airport before police tried to keep her in one area and “limit her movement.

As police attempted to talk Milton into dropping the knife, she then allegedly stabbed an airport clerk and an APD lieutenant in the leg.Moments before Milton stabbed two people, she stabbed her male taxi driver upon arrival to the airport, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. headtopics.com

Sarah Nagem, from Raleigh, North Carolina, said she heard someone say “Get on the floor, get on the floor,”Nagem said she never saw the suspect but was ordered by someone to remain on the floor, saying “They were trying to reassure us that, you know, we were safe, that it wasn’t someone trying to create violence randomly.

