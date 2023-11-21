Woman stabbed by soon-to-be ex-husband in failed kidnap and murder attempt

A Pennsylvania woman’s “soon-to-be ex-husband” was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the leg as part of a failed kidnap and murder attempt, Geoffrey Kay-Conway Sr., 52, was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and attempted rape after police found a note detailing his sinister plan, prosecutors said. Geoffrey Kay-Conway Sr. allegedly attacked his estranged wife at the King of Prussia Walmart on North Gulph Road in Pennsylvania.

According to the statement, police responded to a call of a domestic assault at a Walmart in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, at around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Prosecutors alleged Kay-Conway attacked his estranged wife, stabbing her multiple times in the leg while she was inside her parked vehicle before she managed to escape.prosecutors, Kay-Conway’s wife was able to escape after bystanders intervened to help her. He was able to flee the scene before responding officers arrived but was apprehended in a nearby parking lo





