Woman stabbed by soon-to-be ex-husband in failed kidnap and murder attempt

A Pennsylvania woman’s “soon-to-be ex-husband” was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the leg as part of a failed kidnap and murder attempt, Geoffrey Kay-Conway Sr., 52, was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and attempted rape after police found a note detailing his sinister plan, prosecutors said. Geoffrey Kay-Conway Sr. allegedly attacked his estranged wife at the King of Prussia Walmart on North Gulph Road in Pennsylvania.
According to the statement, police responded to a call of a domestic assault at a Walmart in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, at around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Prosecutors alleged Kay-Conway attacked his estranged wife, stabbing her multiple times in the leg while she was inside her parked vehicle before she managed to escape.prosecutors, Kay-Conway’s wife was able to escape after bystanders intervened to help her. He was able to flee the scene before responding officers arrived but was apprehended in a nearby parking lo
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »
Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »