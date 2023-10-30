Woman shot to death while vacuuming her SUV at East Side car wash, suspects still at large

ff8b1a49e62a719c21bf36bf52d5f1466f037b24by SBG San Antonio Staff ReportsPolice said three men were seen running away after the shooting. Investigators found the driver's side window of the woman's car was shot out. When they arrived on the scene, they found 28-year-old Meagan Renee Turner aka “Summer” dead in the back seat of the SUV with multiple gunshot wounds.

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help tracking down at least three suspects wanted for murdering a woman at an East Side car wash. The deadly shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Bubble Zone Car Wash off North Foster Road near Summer Fest Drive.

Investigators say she had been vacuuming the backseat of the SUV when someone parked nearby the car wash. Three suspects got out of the vehicle and fired several founds into her SUV before running off. There were two others in the getaway car who didn't get out.If you have any information on this deadly shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7837). Crime Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

