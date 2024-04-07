Woman's social media feud leads to complex murder case

When police found Billy Payne and his fiancée Billie Jean Hayworth shot execution-style in a rural Tennessee home with their 7-month-old son Tyler alive in Hayworth's arms in 2012, it sparked an investigation that would lead them to discover a complex murder concocted by a woman who was in the middle of a social media feud . Jenelle Potter has been serving two concurrent life sentences for the murders after she was convicted in 2015.

Prosecutors contend that Potter deceived her parents and her boyfriend into thinking that the couple threatened her before her father, Marvin 'Buddy' Potter, committed the slayings.'The little boy...just thinking about him laying there just breaks my heart,' Mountain City Police Department Assistant Chief, Joe Woodard, who helped investigate the case, told '20/20.' '20/20' will explore the case in an episode airing April 5 at 9 p.m

