Woman's Face Displayed on Times Square Billboards

If you were visiting Times Square around midnight in January 2017, you were presented with the curious spectacle of a woman’s face displayed all over the digital billboards of the Crossroads of the World. She pressed her face against a pane of glass, smearing it in all directions, distorting her features, smudging her makeup all the while, as if trying to break out. Pippilotti Rist’s funny and unsettling contribution to Times Square Arts’s “Midnight Moment” series.

It was presented in collaboration with the New Museum, where the artist had an exhibition, which Artnet News critic Ben Davis called “ Rist may have been referring to the glass ceiling, and to the walls closing in on women in terms of greater restrictions on their bodily autonomy, but the theme of being trapped in an artwork, which her video formally suggests, is a rich one. Artists churning out artworks for a hungry market might be said to be trapped in their own style

