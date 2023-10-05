Woman's box of giraffe poop that she was planning on making into a necklace seized at Minneapolis airport

Here is the real reason why you shouldn’t use your phone on the toiletA woman was stopped by Customs and Border Patrol officers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last week after she was found with giraffe poop that she planned to make into a necklace, officials said.
The droppings were seized by border officials on Sept. 29 after a woman returning from Kenya declared the animal feces, prompting an inspection by CBP agriculture specialists, The passenger stated that she obtained the droppings while on her trip and intended to make a necklace.The giraffe poop was taken and “destroyed” by steam sterilization, per USDA protocol, officials said.
“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, CBP Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues,” she said in the statement.Animal feces from Kenya could contain African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle disease, Foot and Mouth disease, and Swine Vesicular Disease, CBP said. headtopics.com
Tearful teen suspect charged with murder as cops recover knife, sweatshirt after random stabbing of beloved NYC activistThe viral Home Depot 12-foot skeleton is already in stock for Halloween 2023The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tipsSophie Turner and daughters go on walk in NYC after day 2 of Joe Jonas mediationSee...