Woman Rescued After Falling Behind Bike Shop in Indianapolis

Indianapolis firefighters rescued a woman who fell behind a bike shop on East 82nd Street, near Dean Road, on April 15, 2024.INDIANAPOLIS — A 44-year-old woman is in serious condition after falling about 30 feet behind a bike shop on the north side of Indianapolis Monday morning.on East 82nd Street, near Dean Road, on a report of a woman who fell behind the store around 10:15 a.m. April 15.
When firefighters arrived, they found the woman and had to use ropes to rescue her. An IFD spokesperson said firefighters had to remove brush with their chainsaws in order to rescue the woman.TacTeam 14 conducts High Angle Rope Rescue at 4340 E 82nd St after 44 year old female falls approx 30 feet & sustains injury. FF's had to remove brush with chainsaws to make the rescue accessible & utilized available anchor points to set up the main and belay.
Indianapolis Firefighters Rescue Woman Bike Shop Injuries
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »