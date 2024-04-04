Woman Pauses Cosmetic Enhancements After Feeling She Went Too Far

A woman is pausing her cosmetic enhancements for the time being after feeling like she might have gone too far. Serena Smith, a 24-year-old singer, said she's spent $50,000 in the last six years on cosmetic surgery and treatments. The Beverly Hills, California, resident said that her addiction to changing her face first started in Dec. 2016 when she had breast augmentation, going from an A cup to a D cup. 'I think every once in a while, it is good to keep things fresh,' she said to SWNS.
After spending $7,500 on that procedure, Smith has since spent $12,000 on a nose job, $20,000 on a Brazilian butt lift and $10,000 on Botox and filler in her lips, cheeks, chin and forehead, she said. The self-proclaimed 'plastic surgery addict,' however, is now taking things down a notch by getting most of the filler in her face dissolved for a 'more natural look,' she sai
Woman Cosmetic Enhancements Addiction Surgeries Treatments Natural Look
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »
Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »