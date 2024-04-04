Woman Pauses Cosmetic Enhancements After Feeling She Went Too Far

A woman is pausing her cosmetic enhancements for the time being after feeling like she might have gone too far. Serena Smith, a 24-year-old singer, said she's spent $50,000 in the last six years on cosmetic surgery and treatments. The Beverly Hills, California, resident said that her addiction to changing her face first started in Dec. 2016 when she had breast augmentation, going from an A cup to a D cup. 'I think every once in a while, it is good to keep things fresh,' she said to SWNS.

After spending $7,500 on that procedure, Smith has since spent $12,000 on a nose job, $20,000 on a Brazilian butt lift and $10,000 on Botox and filler in her lips, cheeks, chin and forehead, she said. The self-proclaimed 'plastic surgery addict,' however, is now taking things down a notch by getting most of the filler in her face dissolved for a 'more natural look,' she sai

Woman Cosmetic Enhancements Addiction Surgeries Treatments Natural Look

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman quits her job after winning $90K on lottery scratch-offThe woman said she couldn't believe it when she realized how much she won.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

34-year-old woman charged in Broad Ripple stabbing that left another woman critically injuredThe stabbing occurred around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to IMPD.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Wonder Woman #7 Review: A Thoroughly Unnecessary DetourWonder Woman and Superman go to the mall in Wonder Woman 7.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Woman struck and killed by car while police say she was lying on the roadA woman who police say was lying on the road early Wednesday morning was struck and killed by a car.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Renee Powell faced adversity, threats as a Black woman golfer; she hopes her journey inspires othersDigital content producer at News 5

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Family tracks woman’s phone after she disappeared, finds her dead in south HoustonA woman’s family found her dead in south Houston on Friday, after she disappeared for some hours, according to the Houston Police Department.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »