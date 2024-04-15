Woman Paralyzed in Shooting on Atlanta Highway

Montgomery police continue to hold most details from public release. MONTGOMERY , Ala. - The family of the woman who was shot Friday afternoon on Montgomery ’s Atlanta Highway says she is paralyzed.

Family members identified the shooting victim as Amy Dicks, and shared the following statement with WSFA 12 News on Monday: “Amy is in the process of recovery and we are anxiously awaiting for her to be medically stable enough to transfer to an impatient medical facility to begin her long journey of a very comprehensive recovery. Amy is paralyzed from the chest down and this will impact her and her family mentally, physically, and financially for the remainder of their lives. At this time, efforts are being made by the authorities to confirm leads.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. in the 5500 block of busy Atlanta Highway. Dicks was taken to a Montgomery hospital Friday in what MPD initially said was “non-life-threatening” condition. A WSFA 12 News crew that responded to the area found law enforcement processing a silver Lexus SUV in the roadway. Police have yet to state whether the victim was the target of the shooting or simply an innocent bystander.MPD’s policy is to not comment publicly on a victim’s exact injuries if they are not considered life-threatening.

Shooting Atlanta Highway Paralyzed Investigation Montgomery

