Woman Mistakes Earthquake for Ghost

A seismic episode shook a woman's house, causing her to panic and think it was a ghost. She also received a notification that her front door was open, adding to her concern. Experts discuss whether climate change can make rare northeast earthquakes more common.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga initially thought a seismic episode in her home was a ghost, but later realized it was an earthquake. She describes the shaking and sound as if a stampede was happening. Gorga was so scared that she had 911 ready to call. Her employees also experienced the earthquake.

