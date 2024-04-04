Woman Mistakenly Buys Powerball Ticket Instead of Jackpot Ticket

That is what happened to a woman in Virginia when she mistakenly bought a Powerball ticket instead of another jackpot ticket last month. Miriam Long went to a CVS pharmacy in Blacksburg in March to buy a ticket for the estimated $893 million Mega Millions jackpot. However, she "accidentally" pushed the wrong button, and the machine gave her a Powerball Easy Pick ticket. Her numbers, 10-17-20-39-44, resulted in matching the first five winning numbers of the March 18 Powerball drawing.

The only number she missed was the Powerball, which was 16. "The lesson didn't really go according to plan." Math professor Nicholas Kapoor bought a Powerball ticket to demonstrate how improbable it is to win the lottery – and then he won $100,000. Here's what he wants you to know about playing the Powerbal

