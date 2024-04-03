Woman Killed in Elephant Attack on Safari in Zambia

An 80-year-old woman from the U.S. was killed in an elephant attack while on a safari in Zambia. The attack occurred in Kafue National Park and involved a bull elephant. The woman was one of six guests on a safari drive with Wilderness, a conservation company.

The vehicle was unexpectedly charged by the animal, resulting in the woman's death.

