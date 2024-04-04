Woman killed, family member hospitalized after tree collapses on propane tank, causing massive fire and home explosion

A woman is dead, and her family member is hospitalized, after a fire official said a tree 'may have' collapsed on a propane tank , instigating a massive fire and home explosion during Thursday's powerful nor'easter in New Hampshire . Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggart said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that his department received reports of a home explosion in Derry. Law enforcement arrived at the residence to find the home fully engulfed in flames at 11:40 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said that an older woman was killed during the incident. Her cause of death and identity was not immediately available. A juvenile related to the woman was rescued from the fire and transported to a Massachusetts medical facility for burn treatment. During the press conference, the fire chief thanked his partners for battling the blaze amid 'extreme weather conditions

