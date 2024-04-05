Woman Killed by Elephant During Game Drive in Zambia

A woman from Minnesota is dead after a bull elephant charged a vehicle she was in during a game drive in Zambia . Gail Mattson , 79, died from injuries sustained in the elephant attack. Her family said Gail split her time between Minnesota and Arizona. They were planning a 80th birthday party for her in July. Mattson was heavily involved with her church and in her community bridge club in Sun City West, AZ.

Her close friends, John Longabaugh and Brenda Biggs, say Mattson was a big traveler and going on an African safari had 'always been on her bucket list'. This trip to Africa, which she took with a friend, was to be her last big vacation out of the country after visiting Europe and Asia in the past. A news release from Wilderness, the conservation and hospitality company in charge of the game drive, states that the incident happened on March 30

