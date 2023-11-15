Woman Hospitalized After Using Illegal Weight Loss Drug

A woman who was illegally sold a weight loss drug on social media ended up in A&E vomiting blood. Unregulated sellers offer semaglutide as a medicine without prescription online. Demand for Ozempic, a prescribed diabetes medication, led to a rise in off-label prescriptions for weight loss. This created a shortage for diabetes patients in the UK and a black market for semaglutide 'diet kits' online.

