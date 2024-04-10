Woman Hospitalized After Nearly 11-Hour Standoff with Police in Greece

Authorities responded to the Grecian Garden apartments in Greece Tuesday, April 9, 2024, where the subject of a welfare check is accused of trying to stab officers. (Photo by Paul Giovine/WHAM) Greece , N.Y. — A woman who allegedly lunged at police with a knife Tuesday, prompting an officer to shoot at her, remains hospitalized after being taken into custody following a nearly 11-hour standoff. Police responded to Grecian Garden Drive around 11 a.m.

for a report of a woman screaming from an apartment.A witness told officers that the woman was armed with a large knife, entering and exiting an apartment while threatening to harm others. Police said the woman refused assistance from officers, a case worker and a Monroe County Forensic Intervention Team member who responded to the scene. The woman is accused of repeatedly lunging at officers with the knife, which led one officer to fire a round toward her while authorities retreated to safety. Police said the woman barricaded herself in a bathroom with the knife and continued making threats toward officers. The standoff continued until 9:40 p.m., when the woman discarded the knife and was taken into custody, according to police. The woman was taken to Rochester General Hospital. Police said no one involved in the incident was injured

Woman Police Knife Standoff Hospital Custody Greece

