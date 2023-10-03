Woman hospitalized after being hit, pinned under self-driving car in San Francisco

A woman was hospitalized after being hit by two cars, one of them self-driving, on Monday night in San Francisco, according to authorities.

The woman was hit at about 9:31 p.m. at the intersection of 5th and Market Streets, according to a San Francisco Fire Department news release. First responders arrived to find a woman pinned underneath a self-driving car with “multiple traumatic injuries.

Firefighters and members of the San Francisco Police Department communicated remotely with the operator of the vehicle to make sure the car was stopped, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The woman was treated at the scene and taken to San Francisco General Hospital. headtopics.com

The self-driving car didn’t have an occupant and remained at the scene, according to a San Francisco Police Department news release. Another car, which was not self-driving, was involved in the crash, but the driver fled.

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company, said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the woman was first hit by a car being driven by a person to the left of a Cruise AV. The company said that the impact launched the woman directly in front of the Cruise AV, which ran over her.

