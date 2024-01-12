Woman from Tacoma Goes Missing

A 33-year-old woman from Tacoma, Washington, named Kassanndra disappeared. Her mother reported that she didn't return home and stopped responding to calls and texts. Police found her car parked in an industrial neighborhood.





CBSNews » / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pedro Pascal Goes Viral with Memes and Barbie ManiaPedro Pascal becomes the king of memes with viral moments from his movie and a clip of him eating a sandwich. The internet also explodes with Barbie mania as users embrace the different Barbies and their occupations.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Gary Police Responded Nearly 400 Times to Crisis Center for Missing Persons and RunawaysA months-long investigation reveals that Gary Police have responded to numerous reports of fights, disturbances, missing persons, and runaways from the Crisis Center in Gary, Indiana. More than 200 of these calls were for missing persons or runaway teens, indicating a potential undercount. Body camera footage and audio recordings from police officers express frustration with the facility.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Ohio Woman Charged After Miscarriage Sparks National Debate Over Pregnancy RightsA Black Ohio woman who miscarried in her bathroom has been charged with abuse of a corpse, igniting a national discussion on the rights of pregnant women following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Woman claims mother with dementia scammed into financing solar panelsA woman believes her 86-year-old mother with dementia was the victim of a scam after signing up for a loan to finance $60,000 worth of solar panels, as the Biden administration faces questions from Congress about its support for the industry.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Woman's Visit to Ex-Boyfriend for More AdventureA woman in rural Utah visits her ex-boyfriend who promises to be more sexually adventurous. She shares her lifestyle and relationships with multiple friends with benefits.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Woman who persuaded boyfriend to kill her mother released from prisonGypsy Blanchard, who persuaded her online boyfriend to kill her mother after years of pretending to be seriously ill, has been released from prison on parole.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »