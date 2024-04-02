Woman escorted off Delta flight for 'revealing' clothing

A woman was escorted off of a Delta flight after she was told her clothing was 'too revealing.' Now, she's calling for change. In January, Lisa Archbold was flying out of Salt Lake City to San Francisco when she was told to get off the plane after everyone was boarded and quiet. She claims she was told by flight staff that she needed to 'cover up' due to her clothing. Archbold, who identifies as queer, says she was dressed like a little boy in baggy pants and a shirt.

She posted on 'X,' formerly known as Twitter, a photo of her outfit. Archbold says Delta told her it's their policy that women need to cover up. She was told if she put on a jacket, she could fly. So, Archbold complied

