Woman Escapes Captor and Seeks Help at Florida Gas Station

A woman who authorities say was kidnapped and tortured for months was seen on video running to a gas station in Florida for help on Monday after escaping the man who allegedly held her captive. Surveillance video from a Mobil gas station in Seffner captured the moment that the victim ran toward the gas station ’s convenience store screaming for help. 'She was screaming and crying and said ‘I need help. I need help,’' gas station clerk Ashraf Zakhar told FOX13 Tampa.

'She just ran to the bathroom and locked herself in.' Zakhar said the woman stayed locked in the bathroom for about 20 minutes as responding law enforcement and paramedics began to arrive. FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED IN DISAPPEARANCE OF TWO WOMAN LAST SEEN IN OKLAHOMA: OFFICIALS 'Her face was swollen, black eyes,' Zakhar told the station. 'Her whole face was beat up so bad.' The woman, whose identity has not been released, had allegedly been held captive and brutally tortured by 48-year-old Walter Medin

Kidnapping Torture Escape Gas Station Florida Victim Surveillance Video Beaten Swollen Law Enforcement

