Woman Discovers Hidden Room Behind Bookcase in Her Home

A woman has shocked the internet after revealing the hidden room she recently found behind a bookcase in her home, and it's left social media users full of questions. We'd all like a bit of extra space in our homes from time to time, but for TikTok user @kids_up_in_here, that wish came true when she 'moved the bookcase' before removing the carpet underneath. However, moving the furniture revealed something far more sinister, as she later discovered an empty room located within the walls.

Despite living in the property for four years, the 'hidden room' had gone unnoticed until recently when moving the bookcase forward exposed a sliding wall panel with an open door behind it. Once the shock wore off, the TikTok user, who goes by Aurora Blazingstar, couldn't resist sharing footage of the secret room on her TikTok account, and the videos have gone viral. One of the clips, posted on March 23, has already been viewed an incredible 1

Woman Hidden Room Bookcase Home Social Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas woman discovers her $15 Goodwill gown was created by Jackie Kennedy's personal designer: 'Crazy'A woman in Austin, Texas, has claimed the ultimate Goodwill find after she purchased a vintage evening gown that was designed by Jackie Kennedy's personal designer, Oleg Cassini.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Woman Discovers Trick to Get $27,000 in Free GasScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

Woman's family tracks her phone, discovers her body inside parked car in SE Houston, HPDHPD said the woman told her family she was going to the convenience store around 1 a.m. Friday, for snacks, but never returned home.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Woman Discovers ‘Hundreds, if Not Thousands’ of Ants Swarming Walls of Bathroom on Vacation: WATCH (Exclusive)A full-time traveler spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about her experience of finding a colony of ants swarming throughout the walls of her hostel's bathroom

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Woman Discovers Great-Great-Grandfather's Love Letter From 1890Angela Nauss said the letter to her great-great-grandmother is the 'most romantic thing I've ever read.'

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Glendale teacher accused of setting up hidden cameras in changing roomA teacher at Independence High School is facing criminal charges after students reported finding hidden cameras in a changing room used for a school project.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »