Woman Discovers Fossil of Ancient Ocean Creature

The woman found the fossil of a Desmostylian , which resembled a hippopotamus and spent most of its time in the ocean. The teeth were spotted off the coast while the woman was looking for agates. Nick Pyenson, a curator of fossil marine mammals at the Smithsonian , confirmed the finding.
These animals were known to swim in the ocean of the Northern Pacific Ocean more than 20 million years ago. The fossil was likely washed up on the beach after a storm.
