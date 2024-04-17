Woman Dies from Hemorrhoid Ointment Containing Lead

Health officials in California said a woman died from using a brand of hemorrhoid ointment from Vietnam that contained lead. Health officials in California said a woman died from using a brand of hemorrhoid ointment from Vietnam that contained lead.

"Due to the risk of lead poisoning, the OC Health Care Agency urges users of the Vietnamese hemorrhoid ointment called Cao Bôi Tr Cây Thầu Dầu to immediately stop using the ointment and to get their blood tested for lead," according to a news release.

