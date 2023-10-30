Woman dead after she was pinned underneath off-road utility vehicle: PSP

Woman dead after she was pinned under off-road utility vehicle: PSPPolice are investigating the crash of a utility vehicle that resulted in the death of a passenger on Oct. 28.

According to a press release from the Pennsylvania State Police, officials responded to a crash on private property in Quincy Township at approximately 8:05 p.m. Police say a man named Steven Martin was driving an Axis Offroad Utility Vehicle when he lost control and the vehicle flipped onto its side.

62-year-old Teri Moore of Waynesboro was pinned underneath the vehicle after it overturned and pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, police say. Police were assisted by the Franklin County Coroner's Officer and the Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Department. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: CBS21NEWS »

See all homes sold in these New Jersey counties, Oct. 16 to Oct. 22Real estate transfers in New Jersey counties reported from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22. Read more ⮕

Former priest accused of molesting 15-year-old Westlake girl suffering from cancer to face judgeWestlake police arrested Luis Jesus Barajas on Oct. 23 and charged him with gross sexual imposition. Read more ⮕

Woman shot at Navy Pier after verbal altercation on a ship, police sayNo one has been arrested, but detectives are investigating and there is no active threat at the Pier, one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations. Read more ⮕

Pregnant woman hurt in Chicago West Side shooting, police sayPregnant woman hurt in Chicago West Side shooting, police say Read more ⮕

Jonathan Majors’ Prosecutors Obtain Incident Report from London Police and Record of Woman’s Medical TreatmentSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

SPD: Young man and woman injured in overnight stabbingPolice are investigating after a young man and woman were stabbed in Seattle Saturday morning. Read more ⮕