Woman Creates Custom 'Stamps' to Aid in Dating Efforts

A woman from Toronto has created custom 'stamps' to help her in her dating efforts. Michelle Arshad, 24, wanted to make more of an effort to find 'Mr. Right' and came up with the idea of personalized stamps that say, 'You’re cute, and I’m cute.

You should hit me up if you’re single.' She can now stamp someone's hand as an icebreaker when she's attracted to them.

