Woman Convicted of Murders in Social Media Feud

When police found Billy Payne and his fiancée Billie Jean Hayworth shot execution-style in a rural Tennessee home with their 7-month-old son Tyler alive in Hayworth's arms in 2012, it sparked an investigation that would lead them to discover a complex murder concocted by a woman who was in the middle of a social media feud . Jenelle Potter has been serving two concurrent life sentences for the murders after she was convicted in 2015.
Prosecutors contend that Potter deceived her parents and her boyfriend into thinking that the couple threatened her before her father, Marvin 'Buddy' Potter, committed the slayings. 'The little boy...just thinking about him laying there just breaks my heart,' Mountain City Police Department Assistant Chief, Joe Woodard, who helped investigate the case, told '20/20.' '20/20' will explore the case in an episode airing April 5 at 9 p.m. ET and streaming on Hulu the next day with archival interviews of Potter and her mother before their prison sentences, key investigators and friends of the victims. The show will also feature interrogation tapes and courtroom footage of the case and the latest updates. Potter told '20/20' in 2015 that she had trouble adjusting and didn't make many friends when her family moved to Mountain City, Tennessee, in 2005. She befriended pharmacy clerk Tracy Greenwell and the two started hanging out, along with Greenwell's brother, Billy Payne
Murder Social Media Feud Deception Conviction Investigation
