Woman Claims Her Apple Watch is Inside Home of Stranger

A random woman has been repeatedly coming to a homeowner's front door, claiming that her Apple Watch is inside the house. The conversations have been recorded through a Ring doorbell camera. The woman showed the homeowner the Find My app on her iPhone, indicating that her watch was inside. The homeowner searched for the watch but couldn't find it. This incident is similar to a story from 2017, where a man used the same tactic to enter people's homes.

It is possible that the woman's intention is to gather information about the house and its valuables, or even to commit a robbery with the help of accomplices. This scam is still being used today, despite being an old tactic

