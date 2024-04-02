Woman Charged with Murder in Connection to Infant's Death at Alabama Day Care

Versa Mae Simmons, a 68-year-old woman from Demopolis, Alabama, has been charged with murder in connection to the death of an infant from Tender Years day care. The bond has been set at $1 million. The incident occurred on March 25 when first responders were called to the day care and administered CPR to the unresponsive infant. Despite their efforts, the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was homicide.

The arrest was made based on video footage from the day care and personnel interviews

