Woman Buys Home in Sicily for 1 Euro and Begins Renovation Journey

Meredith Tabbone, a 44-year-old woman from Chicago, decided to participate in an auction in 2019 where homes in Sambuca di Sicilia were being sold starting from 1 euro. Despite warnings of potential scams, she took the chance as she discovered her great-grandfather was from Sambuca. Winning a bid for 5,555 euros, she embarked on a four-year journey of renovations.

However, the initial cost of the homes is merely symbolic, as additional expenses such as realtor fees and deed costs are also required

Sicily Home Auction Renovation Expenses Family Connection

