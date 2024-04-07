Woman Buys Home for 1 Euro in Sicily and Begins Renovation Journey

Meredith Tabbone , a 44-year-old woman from Chicago , decided to participate in an auction in 2019 where homes in Sambuca di Sicilia were being sold starting from 1 euro . Despite warnings of potential scams, she took the chance as she discovered her great-grandfather was from Sambuca.

Tabbone won a home for 5,555 euros and embarked on a four-year renovation journey. The initial cost of 1 euro is merely symbolic, as additional expenses such as realtor fees and deed costs are also required.

