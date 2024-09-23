Woman arrested for stealing Porsche, running over owner in driveway

A Canadian woman was arrested after she was captured on doorbell video pretending to be interested in a Porsche and stealing the car, running over the vehicle's owner in his driveway as she fled, police said.Sarah Badshaw, 18, was arrested on multiple charges, including dangerous operation causing bodily harm, theft of a motor vehicle, failure to remain after an accident resulting in bodily harm and driving without a license, according to Peel Regional Police.

POSSIBLE ANCIENT METEOR CRATER FOUND BY CANADIAN MAN PLANNING TRIP USING GOOGLE MAPSAs she was inside the vehicle to view the interior, Badshaw quickly reversed and exited the victim's driveway, hitting the victim on the way out before driving away with the stolen car, police said.The victim had exited the passenger side door before walking around the front of the vehicle and reaching for the driver’s side handle, which appeared to be locked, video footage showed.

Theft Carjacking Porsche Mississauga Canada

